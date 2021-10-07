Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stake Lowered by Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 942,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 253,356 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises about 5.1% of Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $42,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,332,277. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.04 and its 200 day moving average is $45.12. The company has a market cap of $197.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $51.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.45%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.