WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.71 Billion

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) will report $4.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $4.77 billion. WESCO International reported sales of $4.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full-year sales of $17.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.72 billion to $18.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $18.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.32 billion to $18.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.67. WESCO International had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 120.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WCC shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on WESCO International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on WESCO International from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.44.

In other news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $435,675.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,101.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Cameron sold 999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $119,470.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 70.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 26,270.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International in the second quarter worth approximately $277,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International in the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International in the second quarter worth approximately $343,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WCC traded down $4.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.43. 319,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,492. WESCO International has a twelve month low of $39.45 and a twelve month high of $123.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.11.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WESCO International (WCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for WESCO International (NYSE:WCC)

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.