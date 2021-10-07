WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.71 Billion

Equities analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) will report $4.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $4.77 billion. WESCO International reported sales of $4.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full-year sales of $17.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.72 billion to $18.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $18.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.32 billion to $18.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WESCO International.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.67. WESCO International had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 120.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WCC shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on WESCO International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on WESCO International from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.44.

In other news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $435,675.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,101.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Cameron sold 999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $119,470.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 70.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 26,270.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International in the second quarter worth approximately $277,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International in the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International in the second quarter worth approximately $343,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WCC traded down $4.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.43. 319,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,492. WESCO International has a twelve month low of $39.45 and a twelve month high of $123.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.11.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WESCO International (WCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.