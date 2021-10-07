Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $135.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $120.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.85% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.31.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $108.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.21 and its 200 day moving average is $98.28. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $35.36 and a 1 year high of $111.96.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $506.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $234,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,662.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

