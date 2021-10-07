Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Short Interest Update

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the August 31st total of 2,980,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

WPRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 1,515.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPRT opened at $3.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.31. Westport Fuel Systems has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.69 million, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 2.20.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.67 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Westport Fuel Systems will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

