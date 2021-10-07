William Blair Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,203 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $12,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vericel in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Vericel in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vericel by 559.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vericel by 1,415.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vericel in the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vericel alerts:

In other Vericel news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $244,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Halpin sold 20,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $1,070,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,800 shares of company stock worth $1,980,878. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VCEL has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of VCEL stock opened at $50.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.96 and a beta of 2.08. Vericel Co. has a one year low of $18.09 and a one year high of $68.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.21.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $39.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 million. Vericel had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company’s revenue was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Vericel Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.