William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 89.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,371 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in CONMED by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,704,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,648,000 after buying an additional 12,925 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in CONMED by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,636,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,733,000 after buying an additional 61,336 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CONMED by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 853,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,248,000 after buying an additional 67,266 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in CONMED by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 755,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,654,000 after buying an additional 329,938 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in CONMED by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 645,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,327,000 after buying an additional 350,239 shares during the period.

CNMD stock opened at $136.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 77.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.55 and a 200-day moving average of $133.39. CONMED Co. has a 12-month low of $76.43 and a 12-month high of $146.95.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $255.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.87 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 5.53%. On average, research analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. CONMED’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

In other CONMED news, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total transaction of $732,879.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.76, for a total value of $165,726.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,288.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,619 shares of company stock worth $2,590,383. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on CONMED in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

