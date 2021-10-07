William Blair Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 235,298 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $13,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HR opened at $31.11 on Thursday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $27.18 and a one year high of $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.23 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.86.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $131.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HR shares. Raymond James cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.

In related news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $89,804.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

