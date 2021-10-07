William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 1,815 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $15,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 345.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDY opened at $428.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $444.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $431.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $304.18 and a 1 year high of $465.40.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 10.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.00.

In related news, EVP Jason Vanwees acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $426.00 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,707,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

