William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 186,614 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 87.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,248 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 186,614 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SASR. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 64.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sandy Spring Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In related news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $153,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,861 shares in the company, valued at $9,254,735.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SASR stock opened at $47.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.42 and a 200-day moving average of $44.09. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.52 and a 12-month high of $48.22.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 41.01% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $135.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.13%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

