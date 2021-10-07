William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 5,005 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,005 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $12,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 4,878.7% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 19,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 19,027 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Zillow Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 218,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,677,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $449,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Zillow Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,977,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,950,000 after purchasing an additional 244,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $235,397.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,210.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 23,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $2,219,016.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,999 shares of company stock worth $6,593,264. 14.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:Z opened at $88.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 152.31 and a beta of 1.16. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $208.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.76.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

