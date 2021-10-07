Wing Finance Price Reaches $18.76 on Exchanges (WING)

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One Wing Finance coin can now be purchased for $18.76 or 0.00034808 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wing Finance has a market capitalization of $37.49 million and $11.77 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded 22.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.88 or 0.00064713 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00098501 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.40 or 0.00132459 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53,743.64 or 0.99708472 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,512.04 or 0.06515753 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wing Finance Coin Profile

Wing Finance was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,123,428 coins and its circulating supply is 1,998,428 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

