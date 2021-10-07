Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Short Interest Down 21.7% in September

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,400 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the August 31st total of 160,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 333,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN WTT traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $2.10. The company had a trading volume of 638 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,599. The company has a market capitalization of $46.64 million, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Wireless Telecom Group has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $4.20.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 million. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wireless Telecom Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTT. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Wireless Telecom Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,159,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 37,191 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,397,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Wireless Telecom Group by 18.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 7,364 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 35.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WTT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wireless Telecom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Wireless Telecom Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Its brands include Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

