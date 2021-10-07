Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,707 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,282,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 1,786.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,501,000 after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James D. Zwiers sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $103,148.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $115,872.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,141 shares of company stock worth $300,452 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WWW shares. BNP Paribas raised Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.82.

NYSE:WWW opened at $30.19 on Thursday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.52 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.98.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $631.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.90 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 20.83% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

