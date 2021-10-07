WOM Protocol (WOM) Reaches Market Cap of $29.49 Million

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded up 68.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 7th. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000531 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WOM Protocol has a market cap of $29.49 million and $23.45 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WOM Protocol has traded up 109.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00049912 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.08 or 0.00232485 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.78 or 0.00103681 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00012139 BTC.

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM Protocol (WOM) is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io . The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOM Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOM Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

