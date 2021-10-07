WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Receives $154.60 Average PT from Analysts

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.60.

Several research firms recently commented on WSPOF. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$143.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$155.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$160.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$145.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$155.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of WSPOF stock traded up $3.45 on Thursday, hitting $125.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.21 and its 200-day moving average is $114.73. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $134.08.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

