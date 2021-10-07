Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Short Interest Up 23.2% in September

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the August 31st total of 2,500,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 578,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

NYSE:WH traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.92. 568,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,656. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $45.23 and a 12-month high of $83.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.04 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.81.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.93 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 93.20%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.