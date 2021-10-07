Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 109.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on XNCR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

Get Xencor alerts:

Shares of Xencor stock opened at $35.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.54 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.60. Xencor has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $58.35.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.48. The business had revenue of $67.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.02 million. Xencor had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 13.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xencor will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XNCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Xencor by 335.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 608,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,987,000 after purchasing an additional 468,766 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its position in Xencor by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,900,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,007,000 after purchasing an additional 353,234 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Xencor in the 1st quarter worth about $9,678,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Xencor by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,863,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,246,000 after purchasing an additional 164,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Xencor by 1,130.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 174,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,524,000 after purchasing an additional 160,542 shares during the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.