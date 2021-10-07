XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells $1,443,166.00 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $1,443,166.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $74.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.74 and a beta of 2.36. XPEL, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $103.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.41.

Get XPEL alerts:

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $68.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.15 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 13.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in XPEL by 16.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in XPEL in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Amundi purchased a new position in XPEL in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in XPEL by 10.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in XPEL by 24.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

XPEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.