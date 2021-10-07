Xponance Inc. Acquires New Holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on BBIO shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.90.

In other news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 13,777 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $733,349.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $44.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.57. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.29 and a 1-year high of $73.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 0.79.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.31. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 805.16% and a negative net margin of 789.46%. The business had revenue of $54.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.93 million. BridgeBio Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was up 5399900.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

BridgeBio Pharma Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO).

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.