Xponance Inc. Boosts Stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 132.6% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 405,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,233,000 after purchasing an additional 231,294 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 13,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,405,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,612,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts have commented on LGND shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

NASDAQ LGND opened at $127.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.19. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $78.26 and a 12-month high of $219.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.14, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.48. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $84.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 8,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $969,482.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 173,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,295.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND).

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.