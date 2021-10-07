Xponance Inc. Buys 4,454 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TRN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 749.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $28.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.64 and a beta of 1.39. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.29 and a 52-week high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.91.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $371.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinity Industries declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is presently 227.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.29 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

