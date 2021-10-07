Xponance Inc. Has $325,000 Stock Holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in nCino were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in nCino by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in nCino by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in nCino by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in nCino by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in nCino by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In other nCino news, insider Trisha Price sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $1,316,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joshua L. Glover sold 5,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total transaction of $360,347.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 81,261 shares in the company, valued at $5,146,259.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 179,969 shares of company stock worth $13,074,835. 35.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NCNO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

NCNO opened at $69.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -134.48 and a beta of 1.88. nCino, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.00 and a twelve month high of $90.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.06 and a 200-day moving average of $65.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

