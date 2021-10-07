Xponance Inc. Has $325,000 Stock Position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in nCino were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of nCino by 87.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of nCino by 146.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of nCino by 3,418.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of nCino by 2,928.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of nCino by 182.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

nCino stock opened at $69.93 on Thursday. nCino, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $90.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.48 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. nCino’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William J. Ruh sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,118,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total transaction of $63,140.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $397,775.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,969 shares of company stock worth $13,074,835 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

NCNO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, nCino currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

