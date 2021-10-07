Xponance Inc. Has $352,000 Stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 51.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 749.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRN stock opened at $28.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -36.64 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.29 and a 12 month high of $33.77.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $371.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.95 million. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.54%. Trinity Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 227.03%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRN. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.29 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

