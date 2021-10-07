Xponance Inc. Has $366,000 Stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,954,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,093,000 after purchasing an additional 88,346 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,326,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,534,000 after acquiring an additional 40,953 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 537.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,966,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,578 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,515,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,319,000 after acquiring an additional 129,579 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director Myriam Curet sold 3,665 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $65,163.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,910 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $26,415.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 200,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,778,654.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,482 shares of company stock worth $837,314 over the last 90 days. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NKTR opened at $16.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.46. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $26.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.89 and its 200-day moving average is $17.42.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.74% and a negative net margin of 449.67%. The company had revenue of $28.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.42 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

