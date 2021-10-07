Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 43.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Trustmark by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Trustmark by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Trustmark by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 55,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Trustmark by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRMK opened at $33.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.05. Trustmark Co. has a 1-year low of $22.32 and a 1-year high of $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.99.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $178.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.78 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 27.89%. Trustmark’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

