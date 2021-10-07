Xponance Inc. Takes $393,000 Position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 32.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 347,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,248,000 after purchasing an additional 86,005 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 77,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,036,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,906,000 after purchasing an additional 471,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 117,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,180,000 after purchasing an additional 58,249 shares in the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $49.98 on Thursday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $93.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.34 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.81.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $22.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 292.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $108,506.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 2,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $113,267.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,558 shares of company stock valued at $4,595,397 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

DNLI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.20.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

