Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.13. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $1.11, with a volume of 87,644 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $96.24 million, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Get Xtant Medical alerts:

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.98 million for the quarter. Xtant Medical had a negative return on equity of 33.50% and a negative net margin of 5.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xtant Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Xtant Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Xtant Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Xtant Medical by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 24,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Xtant Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xtant Medical Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT)

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc designs, and develops orthobiologics and spinal implant fixation systems to facilitate spinal fusion in complex spine, deformity, and degenerative procedures. Its products include OsteoSponge, OsteoSponge SC, OsteoSelect DBM putty, OsteoSelect Plus DBM putty, OsteoWrap, OsteoSTX, Certex Spinal Fixation System, Axle Interspinous Fusion System, and Calix.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Xtant Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtant Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.