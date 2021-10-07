XTX Topco Ltd Boosts Position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,491 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Vonage were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VG. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vonage by 1,536.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Vonage by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VG opened at $15.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.72. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $16.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $351.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.85 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vonage from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Vonage in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

In other news, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $700,521.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $271,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,441,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,616,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,979,186. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

