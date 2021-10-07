XTX Topco Ltd Has $254,000 Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

XTX Topco Ltd trimmed its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,151 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 95,126 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,512,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $140,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,318 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 34,187 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 12,874 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 154.4% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,222,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,824,000 after acquiring an additional 741,921 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,397 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.89.

HBI stock opened at $16.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.51. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 77.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

