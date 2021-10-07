XTX Topco Ltd Invests $278,000 in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TLK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 23.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the second quarter worth $167,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the second quarter worth $253,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the second quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the second quarter valued at $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

TLK stock opened at $26.26 on Thursday. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 52 week low of $16.97 and a 52 week high of $27.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.78.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 20.05%.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

