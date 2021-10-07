XTX Topco Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT opened at $41.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $65.33.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.44 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $148,096.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,854,824.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $34,045.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,497 shares of company stock valued at $215,504. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

