XTX Topco Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ UCTT opened at $41.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $65.33.
In other news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $148,096.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,854,824.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $34,045.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,497 shares of company stock valued at $215,504. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.
Ultra Clean Profile
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.
