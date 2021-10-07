XTX Topco Ltd Takes $275,000 Position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in LTC Properties during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in LTC Properties during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $32.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.29. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. LTC Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.60 and a twelve month high of $44.73.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.22). LTC Properties had a net margin of 37.80% and a return on equity of 7.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.61%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LTC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LTC Properties currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC).

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.