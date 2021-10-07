XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,499,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 58,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 36,033 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMP shares. TheStreet downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. CL King upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

In related news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $883,702.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,025.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CMP opened at $65.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.60. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.24 and a one year high of $72.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.90.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.23 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a positive return on equity of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 207.19%.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

