Yakira Capital Management Inc. Acquires 72,700 Shares of Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 565,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,700 shares during the period. Spartacus Acquisition comprises about 0.9% of Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owned 2.83% of Spartacus Acquisition worth $5,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMTS. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,000. DG Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Spartacus Acquisition by 52.1% in the second quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 635,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,389,000 after buying an additional 217,819 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Spartacus Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,276,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spartacus Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,096,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Spartacus Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,213,000. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TMTS remained flat at $$10.12 during trading hours on Thursday. 35,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,619. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Spartacus Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.59.

Spartacus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Duluth, Georgia.

