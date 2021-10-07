Yakira Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 163,277 Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 163,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

DBDR stock remained flat at $$10.12 during trading on Thursday. 327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,371. Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $10.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average of $10.08.

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media, and telecom industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

