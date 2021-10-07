Yakira Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 19,040 Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domtar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,135,000. Arctis Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domtar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,015,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Domtar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,861,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domtar by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,307,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $456,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domtar by 1,888.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 690,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,958,000 after acquiring an additional 655,910 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Domtar alerts:

UFS traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.22. 6,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,665. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.88 and a 200 day moving average of $50.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Domtar Co. has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $55.49.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Domtar had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Domtar Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Domtar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

About Domtar

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.