Yakira Capital Management Inc. Invests $2.50 Million in Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 250,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,498,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owned 1.69% of Big Cypress Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Big Cypress Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Big Cypress Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Big Cypress Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Big Cypress Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Big Cypress Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. 60.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTCMKTS:BCYP remained flat at $$10.07 on Thursday. 365,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,926. Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.94.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BCYP shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Big Cypress Acquisition in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Big Cypress Acquisition in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey G. Spragens acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $130,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Big Cypress Acquisition Profile

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

