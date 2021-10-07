Yakira Capital Management Inc. Invests $20.42 Million in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,758,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,420,000. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund accounts for approximately 3.3% of Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLM. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,069,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 11,006 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 118.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 21,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 35.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 26,783 shares during the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund news, Director Matthew Morris sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $167,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.17. 8,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,743. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $13.81.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1602 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.60%.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Profile

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company, which enagages in the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The company was founded in May 1987 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

