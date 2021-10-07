Yakira Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,293 Shares of Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Edoc Acquisition were worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADOC. Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in Edoc Acquisition by 2,640.6% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 476,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 459,280 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in Edoc Acquisition by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,518,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,166,000 after purchasing an additional 264,846 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Edoc Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,429,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edoc Acquisition by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 80,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Edoc Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADOC remained flat at $$10.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 42 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,943. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.06. Edoc Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $10.37.

Edoc Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to focus on businesses primarily operating in the health care and health care provider space in North America and the Asia-Pacific. Edoc Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Victor, New York.

