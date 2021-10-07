Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.82

Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.82 and last traded at C$4.82, with a volume of 1108252 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.98.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on YRI shares. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. CSFB reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cormark cut their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Yamana Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Yamana Gold to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.10.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$537.42 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.037 dividend. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is presently 44.56%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

