Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Stake Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,119,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,404 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.16% of Yandex worth $291,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Yandex during the first quarter valued at $269,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Yandex by 11.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Yandex during the first quarter valued at $164,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Yandex by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,519 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Yandex by 116.5% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 49,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

YNDX stock opened at $78.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.98, a PEG ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.23. Yandex has a fifty-two week low of $55.62 and a fifty-two week high of $82.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.35). Yandex had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Yandex will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on YNDX shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $77.50 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Yandex in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

