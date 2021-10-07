Ycash Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $25,655.00 (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 7th. Over the last seven days, Ycash has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000742 BTC on major exchanges. Ycash has a market capitalization of $4.66 million and approximately $25,655.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.07 or 0.00230184 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.24 or 0.00128461 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.30 or 0.00145263 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005310 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000809 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

Ycash (CRYPTO:YEC) is a coin. It was first traded on April 11th, 2019. Ycash's total supply is 11,651,512 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

