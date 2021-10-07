YENTEN Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last Week (YTN)

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. During the last seven days, YENTEN has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One YENTEN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YENTEN has a market capitalization of $68,170.10 and $263.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,166.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,607.33 or 0.06659675 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $180.49 or 0.00333215 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $612.25 or 0.01130309 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.55 or 0.00100713 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.30 or 0.00515630 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $186.84 or 0.00344940 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.42 or 0.00333077 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005356 BTC.

YENTEN Profile

YTN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

