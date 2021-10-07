Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Shares Gap Down to $12.07

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.07, but opened at $11.32. Yext shares last traded at $11.41, with a volume of 415 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on YEXT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yext has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 1.41.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.05 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 3,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $48,338.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 7,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $93,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,080. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 8.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 2.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 3.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 18.3% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext Company Profile (NYSE:YEXT)

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

