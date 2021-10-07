Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,200 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the August 31st total of 134,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Yiren Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yiren Digital by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 18,191 shares during the last quarter. 2.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE YRD traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.17. The company had a trading volume of 83,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.23 million, a P/E ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Yiren Digital has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $6.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average is $4.14.

Yiren Digital Ltd. is engaged in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Grade I, Grade II, Grade III, and Grade IV. It offers online consumer finance marketplace and execute loan transactions.

