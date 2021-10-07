Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,200 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the August 31st total of 134,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Yiren Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yiren Digital by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 18,191 shares during the last quarter. 2.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE YRD traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.17. The company had a trading volume of 83,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.23 million, a P/E ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Yiren Digital has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $6.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average is $4.14.

Yiren Digital Company Profile

Yiren Digital Ltd. is engaged in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Grade I, Grade II, Grade III, and Grade IV. It offers online consumer finance marketplace and execute loan transactions.

