Yorkton Equity Group (CVE:YEG) Shares Down 9.1%

Yorkton Equity Group Inc. (CVE:YEG)’s share price traded down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 2,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 17,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of C$22.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67.

Yorkton Equity Group Company Profile (CVE:YEG)

Yorkton Equity Group Inc operates as a real estate development company in Canada. It engages in the acquisition, development, and ownership of residential and commercial properties. The company is based in Edmonton, Canada.

