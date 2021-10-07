Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Million

Equities analysts expect that Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) will report $1.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Field Trip Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $930,000.00 to $1.46 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Field Trip Health will report full-year sales of $5.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.06 million to $6.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $20.99 million, with estimates ranging from $14.38 million to $28.63 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Field Trip Health.

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter.

FTRP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Field Trip Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Field Trip Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of Field Trip Health stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,238. Field Trip Health has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $7.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.87. The company has a quick ratio of 19.05, a current ratio of 19.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Field Trip Health Company Profile

Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO.

