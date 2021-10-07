Zacks: Analysts Expect Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) will announce ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.32). Castle Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($1.22). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.09 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%.

CSTL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $333,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $725,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 123,908 shares of company stock worth $8,596,726. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $1,389,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 13.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the first quarter worth $265,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the first quarter worth $538,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 21.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.48. The company had a trading volume of 6,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,955. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -65.35 and a beta of 0.58. Castle Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $107.69.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

