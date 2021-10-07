Zacks: Analysts Expect Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $507.50 Million

Brokerages forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) will announce $507.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $500.00 million to $515.79 million. Eagle Materials posted sales of $447.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $475.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.36 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 25.22%.

EXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.13.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director David B. Powers sold 12,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.07, for a total value of $1,848,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,991.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 11,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total transaction of $1,706,878.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,948,885.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,952 shares of company stock worth $6,785,148. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 501.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXP traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $136.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,413. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.61. Eagle Materials has a fifty-two week low of $82.88 and a fifty-two week high of $160.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

